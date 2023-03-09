Breaking News

Ladies Curling – March 9

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 14 15
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 10 15
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 9 15
SPENCER, Diane 4 7 15
PARSONS, Rochelle 4 7 15
AMOS, Tracy 6 5 15
CHIUPKA, Lorna 7 4 15
MATHIAS, Danette 7 4 15

The regular season has concluded, and there are no scheduled League curling games during March Break. Season Champions is Team Leschishin, and Runners Up is Team Bussineau.

Quarter finals begin on March 21st at 7 p.m. Game Schedule:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
CHIPUKA LESCHISHIN SPENCER
BUSSINEAU PARSONS BONITZKE
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*