Ladies Curling – March 9

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|14
|15
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|2
|10
|15
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|9
|15
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|7
|15
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|4
|7
|15
|AMOS, Tracy
|6
|5
|15
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|7
|4
|15
|MATHIAS, Danette
|7
|4
|15
The regular season has concluded, and there are no scheduled League curling games during March Break. Season Champions is Team Leschishin, and Runners Up is Team Bussineau.
Quarter finals begin on March 21st at 7 p.m. Game Schedule:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|CHIPUKA
|LESCHISHIN
|SPENCER
|BUSSINEAU
|PARSONS
|BONITZKE
