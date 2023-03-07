Municipality of Wawa – 2023 Summer Student Employment

The Municipality of Wawa is currently seeking applicants for full-time summer positions beginning between May and July and ending prior to Labour Day.

Positions may be available at:

The Department of Community Services

The Department of Infrastructure Services

The Wawa Municipal Airport

The Wawa Tourist Information Center

Some of these positions are government funded and require students aged 15 to 25 who have been in full-time attendance (September to April), and who will be returning to full-time studies in the fall. Unfunded positions do not have the same requirements.

The Municipality of Wawa offers opportunities for students to gain valuable experience and skills. Positions available include:

Parks Maintenance Student

Public Works Maintenance Student

Airport Maintenance Student*

Travel Counsellor*

Recreation Programmer*

*indicates that the number of position(s) are subject to receipt of funding.

Previously employed students must submit resumes for the current year.

Only those who have been selected for interviews will be contacted.

Please submit your resume or application with cover letter no later than noon on Friday, March 31, 2023 to the following :

Human Resources – Summer Employment

Municipality of Wawa

P. O. Box 500

40 Broadway Avenue

WAWA, Ontario

P0S 1K0

or email to: [email protected]