Wawa Lake – Prohibited Area for Ice Fishing

Municipality of Wawa

Infrastructure Services

NOTICE

Due to the location of the Municipal Water intake, ICE FISHING IS NOT PERMITTED between the points at which Gold Street and Ontario Street terminate at Wawa Lake.

A distance of 1,000 feet from the shoreline IS A PROHIBITED AREA. ONTARIO WATER RESOURCES ACT, SECTION 33, SUBSECTION 1(B)

Your co-operation is appreciated.

Dan Beach, Director of Infrastructure Services