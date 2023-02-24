Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 24

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 4 4
BUCKELL, Chris 2 3 4
TERRIS, Tom 2 3 4
FAHRER, Tom 4 2 4
HALL, Dave 4 2 4
SWITZER, Anya 6 1 4
SMIT, Brandon 7 0 3
STOYCHEFF, Peter 7 0 3

Game schedule for March 2, 2023

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
SWITZER TERRIS McCOY HALL
STOYCHEFF BUCKELL FAHRER SMIT

 

 

