Mixed Curling Standings – February 24

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|4
|4
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|3
|4
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|3
|4
|FAHRER, Tom
|4
|2
|4
|HALL, Dave
|4
|2
|4
|SWITZER, Anya
|6
|1
|4
|SMIT, Brandon
|7
|0
|3
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|7
|0
|3
Game schedule for March 2, 2023
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|SWITZER
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|HALL
|STOYCHEFF
|BUCKELL
|FAHRER
|SMIT
