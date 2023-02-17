Breaking News

Great student spirit at ÉSC Trillium

Students at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) displayed great school spirit and creativity during the theme day “ANYTHING but a hat”!

Several students and staff members went to school wearing various funny objects as hats, including a colander, a lampshade, a box or even a sloth. Who would have believed it!

