Schreiber OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision at Steele River Bridge

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 10:27 a.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Terrace Bay Fire Services, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, west of the Steel River Bridge. The collision involved a passenger motor vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

A 64-year-old individual from the passenger motor vehicle has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. Another person in that vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the CMV was transported to hospital by EMS with undetermined injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing. All lanes of Highway 17 have been re-opened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).