Wawa Ladies Curling Standings

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|6
|7
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|6
|8
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|1
|6
|8
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|5
|9
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|5
|4
|9
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|4
|9
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|2
|9
|MATHIAS, Danette
|8
|1
|9
Game Schedule for January 31, 2023
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|PARSON
|BUSSINEAU
|AMOS
|MATHIAS
|BONITZKE
|SPENCER
|LESCHISHIN
|CHIUPKA
