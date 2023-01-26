Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling Standings –

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 6 7
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 6 8
BONITZKE, Wendy 1 6 8
SPENCER, Diane 4 5 9
CHIUPKA, Lorna 5 4 9
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 4 9
AMOS, Tracy 7 2 9
MATHIAS, Danette 8 1 9

Game Schedule for January 31, 2023

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
PARSON BUSSINEAU AMOS MATHIAS
BONITZKE SPENCER LESCHISHIN CHIUPKA

 

