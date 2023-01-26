East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Hit & Run

On January 21, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed Highway 17 in both directions near Bruce Mines to investigate a fatal hit and run collision that occurred the evening prior.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a car travelling westbound on Highway 17 approached the closure and drove past a fully marked police vehicle with its emergency lights activated that was parked in the middle of the Highway.

Members from the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team who were assisting with the investigation observed the car enter the collision scene and initiated a traffic stop. As the officer was speaking to driver, it was determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken to Thessalon detachment for further testing.

As a result, April LOVELACE, 42 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) CC

Drive on Closed Highway, contrary to section 134(3) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Drive Motor Vehicle-Not Equipped with Ignition Interlock Device, contrary to section 11 of the HTA Ontario Regulations 287/08

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 2, 2023.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.