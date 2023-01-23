École Sacré-Coeur students stand out for generosity

This year, staff at École Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau) made a commitment to maximize their annual holiday food drive. Thus, school staff organized a variety of daily activities to make students aware of the importance of charitable activities and to encourage them to become involved. This strategy paid off as the school’s food drive brought together more than 1,000 food items, a new high.

All donations were then given to the food bank of Chapleau’s Sacré-Coeur parish. École Sacré-Coeur sincerely thanks all families of their school community for their generosity as well as school staff for their involvement and hard work.