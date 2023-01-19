Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – January 17

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 5 6
SPENCER, Diane 1 5 8
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 4 6
BUSSINEAU, Denise 3 4 5
CHIUPKA, Lorna 3 4 8
PARSONS, Rochelle 6 3 8
AMOS, Tracy 7 2 7
MATHIAS, Danette 8 1 8

Game Schedule for January 24th.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
CHIUPKA LESCHISHIN SPENCER AMOS
BUSSINEAU MATHIAS PARSONS BONITZKE
