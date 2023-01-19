Ladies Curling Standings – January 17

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|5
|6
|SPENCER, Diane
|1
|5
|8
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|4
|6
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|3
|4
|5
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|3
|4
|8
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|6
|3
|8
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|2
|7
|MATHIAS, Danette
|8
|1
|8
Game Schedule for January 24th.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|CHIUPKA
|LESCHISHIN
|SPENCER
|AMOS
|BUSSINEAU
|MATHIAS
|PARSONS
|BONITZKE
