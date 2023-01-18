SE OPP White River – Mischief Charges laid after domestic dispute

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 9:33 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Ontario Street in White River.

As a result of the investigation, a 72-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.