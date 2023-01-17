Breaking News

Hornepayne School Buses – Cancelled

Jan 17, 2023 at 06:32

Due to the icy road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for the Hornepayne area.  Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.

