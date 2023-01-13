Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – January 12

Team Rank Wins G.P.
FAHRER, Tom 1 6 7
TERRIS, Tom 1 6 7
McCOY, Joe 3 5 7
BUCKELL, Chris 4 3 6
HALL, Dave 5 2 6
STOYCHEFF, Peter 5 2 6
SWITZER, Anya 5 2 6
SMIT, Brandon 8 0 7

Game Schedule January 19th, 2023.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TERRIS SWITZER HALL BUCKELL
FAHRER McCOY STOYCHEFF SMITT
