|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|6
|7
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|6
|7
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|5
|7
|BUCKELL, Chris
|4
|3
|6
|HALL, Dave
|5
|2
|6
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|5
|2
|6
|SWITZER, Anya
|5
|2
|6
|SMIT, Brandon
|8
|0
|7
Game Schedule January 19th, 2023.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TERRIS
|SWITZER
|HALL
|BUCKELL
|FAHRER
|McCOY
|STOYCHEFF
|SMITT
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – January 12 - January 13, 2023
- Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre announces new strategy geared for growth - January 13, 2023
- Update regarding LCBO Cybersecurity Incident - January 13, 2023