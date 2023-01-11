Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – January 10

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 5 6
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 4 6
SPENCER, Diane 2 4 7
BUSSINEAU, Denise 4 3 4
CHIUPKA, Lorna 4 3 7
PARSONS, Rochelle 4 3 7
AMOS, Tracy 7 2 6
MATHIAS, Danette 8 1 7

Game Schedule for January 17th

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
AMOS PARSONS BONITZKE BUSSINEAU
SPENCER CHIUPKA LESCHISHIN MATHIAS

 

