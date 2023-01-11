Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – January 10

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|5
|6
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|4
|6
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|4
|7
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|4
|3
|4
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|4
|3
|7
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|4
|3
|7
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|2
|6
|MATHIAS, Danette
|8
|1
|7
Game Schedule for January 17th
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|AMOS
|PARSONS
|BONITZKE
|BUSSINEAU
|SPENCER
|CHIUPKA
|LESCHISHIN
|MATHIAS
