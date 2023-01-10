Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 9

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 6 8
McCOY, Joe 1 6 8
TERRIS, Tom 1 6 8
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 3 8
HALE, Ron 5 2 8
MORRIS, Lucas 6 1 8

Game Schedule for January 16th, 2023:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MITIKAS FAHRER MORRIS
McCOY HALE TERRIS
