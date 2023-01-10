Men’s Curling Standings – January 9

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|6
|8
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|6
|8
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|6
|8
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|3
|8
|HALE, Ron
|5
|2
|8
|MORRIS, Lucas
|6
|1
|8
Game Schedule for January 16th, 2023:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MITIKAS
|FAHRER
|MORRIS
|McCOY
|HALE
|TERRIS
