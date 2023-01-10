East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made in Theft

On January 5, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a retail store on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake regarding a theft that had just occurred.

The complainant reported a person at the cash causing a disturbance. The person had tried to use a stolen credit card and then jumped over the counter and stole a Visa gift card prior to departing on foot. A description of the male was provided to police who quickly caught him walking on Ontario Avenue. Police recognized the male who was subsequently arrested.

Garrett AUGUSTIN, 27 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Fraud under $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possess – credit card data, contrary to section 342(3) of the CC

Use of credit card, contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the CC

Theft of credit card, contrary to section 342(1)(a) of the CC

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts), contrary to section 355(b) of the CC

Theft under $5000 (two counts), contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Causing a disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the CC

Fail to comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 6, 2023.