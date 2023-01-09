National student writing contest returns to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Since 2007, students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 have shared what home means to them in a national writing contest that is now open and accepting entries. Submissions are being accepted by mail or online at meaningofhome.ca from today until February 24, 2023.

Housing continues to be an important concern for all Canadians, including children, who understand how housing can provide their family with a safe place – a place to study, pursue their dreams and build a better life.

Every student in Algoma who enters the contest will help Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area build safe and affordable homes because every entry earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity. Three grand prize winners will each receive a $30,000 grant to help a local Habitat for Humanity build a place to call home for a family in need of affordable housing. In addition, nine runners-up will receive a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat for Humanity. Winners will be announced by June.

Founded by SagenTM, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $2 million to help local Habitats across Canada build decent and affordable housing. Last year over 13,000 entries were received, the largest number of submissions Habitat Canada has ever received for this contest and raised over $311,000.

“This is such a meaningful way for students throughout the Algoma District to support their community – perhaps even their classmates or friends – by reflecting on the importance of home in their own lives,” says Chelsey Foucher, Fundraising & Marketing Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area. “Every entry is free and generates $10 to help kids just like them build brighter futures through our program.”

“It is so wonderful to see the enthusiastic response each year from parents, teachers and especially the children who enter this contest and share what home means to them in their own words,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “We know that having a safe and affordable place to call home helps people build better lives and stronger communities.”

“As a founding sponsor of this contest, we continue to be amazed at the creativity of each student who participates,” says Stuart Levings, President and CEO, Sagen. “We are proud to see how this contest provides students with an opportunity to learn more about the importance of housing and give back.”

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of FoundingSponsor SagenTM and Awards Sponsors Urban Systems Foundation, Face to Face Games, and Home Trust.