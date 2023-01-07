Wawa Mixed Curling – January 6

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|5
|6
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|4
|2
|5
|HALL, Dave
|4
|2
|5
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|4
|2
|5
|SWITZER, Anya
|7
|1
|5
|SMIT, Brandon
|8
|0
|6
Game schedule for January 12th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|SMIT
|FAHRER
|McCOY
|STOYCHEFF
|SWITZER
|HALL
|TERRIS
|BUCKELL
