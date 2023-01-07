Breaking News

Wawa Mixed Curling – January 6

Team Rank Wins G.P.
FAHRER, Tom 1 5 6
McCOY, Joe 1 5 6
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 6
BUCKELL, Chris 4 2 5
HALL, Dave 4 2 5
STOYCHEFF, Peter 4 2 5
SWITZER, Anya 7 1 5
SMIT, Brandon 8 0 6

Game schedule for January 12th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
SMIT FAHRER McCOY STOYCHEFF
SWITZER HALL TERRIS BUCKELL

 

