Wawa Ladies Curling – January 6

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|5
|6
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|4
|5
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|3
|3
|3
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|3
|6
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|5
|2
|6
|AMOS, Tracy
|5
|2
|5
|MATHIAS, Danette
|7
|1
|6
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|1
|5
Game Schedule for Schedule January 10, 2023.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MATHIAS
|SPENCER
|CHIUPKA
|LESCHISHIN
|PARSONS
|BONITZKE
|AMOS
|BUSSINEAU
