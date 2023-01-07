Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling – January 6

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 5 6
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 4 5
BUSSINEAU, Denise 3 3 3
SPENCER, Diane 3 3 6
CHIUPKA, Lorna 5 2 6
AMOS, Tracy 5 2 5
MATHIAS, Danette 7 1 6
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 1 5

 

Game Schedule for Schedule January 10, 2023.

 

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MATHIAS SPENCER CHIUPKA LESCHISHIN
PARSONS BONITZKE AMOS BUSSINEAU
