Red Pine Exploration Project intersects significant mineralization

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program. Hole SD-22-396 intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project. All reported drill widths are core length unless otherwise stated.

High-grade mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network extended laterally to the north by 115 m Gold mineralization is associated with a network of multidirectional quartz-tourmaline veins The vein network is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and was intersected at 165 m vertical depth Contains 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 m in SD-22-396 (see table 1) Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network includes that have previously been released includes: 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 m in SD-22-321 (see news release of March 30, 2022) located approximately 200 m SW of SD-22-396 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 m in SD-22-326 (see news release of April 19, 2022) located approximately 200 WSW of SD-22-396 Possibility that Surluga North Vein Network is related to a comparable quartz-tourmaline vein network intersected 610 m north in 2016 in SD-16-43.



Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: “These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project (Figure 2). The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving the Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 m north in SD-16-43.”

Table 1– Highlights from drilling in the Wawa Gold Corridor (Figure 1)

Hole From (m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Visible

Gold Gold

(g/t) Zone SD-22-396 229.37 266.84 37.47 VG 5.13 Surluga North Vein Network Including 238.6 239.6 1.00 VG 19.78 243.59 245 1.41 VG 30.97 246 247 1.00 VG 40.37 249.5 251 1.50 28.77 253.82 256.29 2.47 VG 7.50

Assay results presented over core length. Considering the multi-directional nature of the veins forming the network hosting gold mineralization, additional drilling will be necessary to constrain the true width of the mineralized envelope of the vein network.