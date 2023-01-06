|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|5
|7
|McCoy, Joe
|1
|5
|7
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|7
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|3
|7
|HALE, Ron
|5
|2
|7
|MORRIS, Lucas
|6
|1
|7
Game Schedule for January 9th, 2023.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MORROS
|TERRIS
|FAHRER
|McCOY
|HALE
|MITIKAS
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Curling Standings – January 5 - January 6, 2023
- Former Wawa Resident Charged with Number of CC Offences in Timmins - January 5, 2023
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board – Cyber Incident Update - January 3, 2023