Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 5

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 5 7
McCoy, Joe 1 5 7
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 7
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 3 7
HALE, Ron 5 2 7
MORRIS, Lucas 6 1 7

Game Schedule for January 9th, 2023.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MORROS TERRIS FAHRER
McCOY HALE MITIKAS
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*