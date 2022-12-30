Fog Advisory (Gogama – Foleyet) ENDED

Dec 30, 2022 at 13:16
Fog advisory ended for:
- Gogama – Foleyet
- Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Blind River – Thessalon
Dec 30, 2022 at 10:56
Fog Advisory continues for
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- Gogama – Foleyet
- Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Blind River – Thessalon
- Espanola – Killarney
- North Bay – West Nipissing.
Dec 30, 2022 at 06:50
At 6:49 a.m. Environment Canada ended the Fog Advisory for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island.
Dec 30, 2022 at 05:43
At 5:28 Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island, Gogama – Foleyet and points east.
Fog conditions are causing significantly reduced visibilities. Conditions are expected to improve later this morning.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
