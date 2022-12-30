Fog Advisory (Gogama – Foleyet) ENDED

Dec 30, 2022 at 13:16

Fog advisory ended for:

Gogama – Foleyet

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Blind River – Thessalon

Fog Advisory continues for

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Gogama – Foleyet

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

North Bay – West Nipissing.

At 6:49 a.m. Environment Canada ended the Fog Advisory for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island.

At 5:28 Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island, Gogama – Foleyet and points east.

Fog conditions are causing significantly reduced visibilities. Conditions are expected to improve later this morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.