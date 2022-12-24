Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

Dec 24, 2022 at 11:52
The highway has been opened.
Dec 24, 2022 at 10:58
Hwy 17 remains closed from Wawa to White River due to poor weather and road conditions.
Dec 24, 2022 at 07:45
Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to White River due to poor weather and road conditions. As a default, the Dubreuilville Highway is also closed.
