Students share Christmas joy with Hornepayne Hospital patients and staff

Students from École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) got creative by painting and decorating little red-nosed reindeer for the Hornepayne Hospital. Their beautiful decorations are sure to put a smile on the faces of patients and staff members of the healthcare facility. What a great way to spread the Christmas spirit in the community.
