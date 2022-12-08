MPP Constituency Clinics

MPP Michael Mantha is pleased to announce that he is once again hosting constituency clinics on December 13th and 14th. Constituents with questions or concerns are invited to meet with him individually.

Meetings are by appointment only.

We adhere to all hosting organizations and municipal pandemic health protocols. Contact the Constituency Office listed below for further information or to book an appointment.

Michael Mantha Algoma-Manitoulin, MPP|député

Email | Courriel : [email protected]

Tel | Tél : 705-461-9710

Fax|Télécop : 705-461-9720

Toll free | Sans frais : 1-800-831-1899