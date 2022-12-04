Snow Squall Warning (LSPP – Searchmont)

6:08 AM EST Sunday 04 December 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls expected through Monday.

Hazard:

Local snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 cm by Monday.

Timing:

Continuing through Monday.

Discussion:

Locally heavy flurries and snow squalls off Lake Superior will continue today. These flurries and snow squalls will last through Monday before gradually tapering to flurries. Poor travel conditions along Highway 17 are expected during this period.

Impacts:

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Road closures are possible.