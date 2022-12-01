Snow Squall Warning Ends (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island)

The Snow Squall Warning has ended.

Strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are forecast to continue into early this morning in the wake of a strong cold front from Montreal River to St. Joseph Island. Winds are expected to ease from west to east in the next few hours.

The Snow Squall Warning remains in effect from Montreal River Harbour to St. Joseph Island. Snow squalls from northwesterly winds gusting to 80 km/h, are expected to taper to flurries this morning. Highway 17 between Wawa and Goulais River remains closed at this time.

At 1:08 this morning, Environment Canada ended the Snow Squall Warning for Lake Superior – Agawa. The Snow Squall Warning continues from Montreal River to St. Joseph Island.

At 6:46a.m. Environment Canada changed the Snow Squall Watch to a Snow Squall Warning for LSPP to St. Joseph Island.

Snow squalls are expected to begin this afternoon with snowfall accumulations of 20 to 35 cm by Thursday morning. Westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h, and possibly even 90 km/h, are expected this afternoon through Thursday morning resulting in extensive blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility.

Environment Canada warns that gusty westerly winds will make for extensive blowing snow and near zero visibility at times. Dangerous travel conditions are expected along Highway 17. Strong winds will gradually diminish and snow squalls will taper to flurries through Thursday morning.