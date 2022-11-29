Wawa Curling Club holds Curling Clinics

This past weekend the Curling Club was busy. Rob and Rejeanne MacLeod, Curling Instructors from Sault Ste. Marie were in Wawa to show local “curlers” the various skills and strategies found in curling. Curling can be enjoyed by all ages and is good exercise (non-curlers don’t appreciate the effort in sweeping). Everyone got the chance to participate in an informal practice game at the end of the sessions. BIG THANKS to Rob and Rejeanne.

On Friday there were 29 students registered from the local schools in grades from 5 to 12 and they eagerly gathered at the Curling Club. There was a lot of energy and enthusiasm from this group. Pizza was enjoyed at the break.

Students learned the principles of curling, ice safety (who wants to fall), proper delivery techniques and of course how to sweep – GO HARDER. Importantly, curling is a team sport, everyone has a role and good communication is important if you want to be successful. Let’s hope these students continue to participate in a curling program.

Thank you to the schools for organizing the students, the club members who assisted with the on-ice program, and to the other volunteers who made the weekend such a success. The number of participants surpassed our initial expectations.

Saturday morning was basically a repeat of the program delivered Friday but more intense. There were 25 registered for the Saturday Training, including members from the Michipicoten High school team that plays in the Men’s League.

Participants were a mix of experienced curlers looking to fine-tune their skills, individuals new to the game who wanted to work on delivery and sweeping, and several individuals who had not curled prior to this session. Thank you to all the attendees from the youths to the seniors for participating.

This event was organized and paid for by the Wawa Curling Leagues, and the staff at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre were great hosts.

If you are interested in more information about the local curling Leagues, please contact the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre who can direct you to the Curling contact person(s).