Algoma District School Board – School as Normal Monday

As media will know, negotiations between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the government has resulted in a tentative agreement.

Therefore, the Algoma District Board (ADSB) was pleased to advise parents on Sunday evening that there will be no disruption to learning and no need to move to remote learning this week.  ADSB is pleased that a tentative agreement was reached and look forward to having our employees supporting our operations tomorrow.

Algoma District School Board

