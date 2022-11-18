Algoma District School Board Regarding CUPE – Strike Notice

Wednesday morning, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) filed strike notice, advising that its members will be on strike starting Monday, November 21st, 2022. For the Algoma District School Board (ADSB), this union includes custodial and maintenance employees and cafeteria employees in Sault Secondary schools. On Friday afternoon, ADSB provided an update to all ADSB families regarding the CUPE Custodial and Maintenance workers strike notice.

Negotiations are continuing through the weekend, and given that, ADSB reminded families that if the strike is occurring on Monday, ADSB will keep schools open and operating for Monday November 21, 2022 and Tuesday November 22, 2022.

As the season has changed and there are extra demands with respect to shovelling and mopping, the board will not be able to sustain operations beyond Tuesday. Therefore, if the strike is still occurring as of Tuesday, staff will provide asynchronous learning for students to complete at home on Wednesday, November 23rd, so that staff and families can arrange pick-up of any required technology, as ADSB will move to remote synchronous learning beginning on Thursday, November 24th.

Families have been asked that if they require a device and/or hot spot to please complete a request form by Tuesday, November 22 at noon. The request form has been provided to families through ADSB internal messaging systems. Special arrangements will be made for eligible students with high special education needs.

NOTE: All ADSB schools in Elliot Lake and Blind River are not impacted by this strike and therefore, all schools in these two areas will remain open and students will attend, in person, as usual.

While the Algoma District School Board understands that remote learning is not the preferred learning mode, we must consider the ability to maintain healthy and safe environments, given the circumstances.