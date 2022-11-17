Ladies Curling Standings – November 15

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|2
|2
|AMOS, Tracy
|2
|1
|1
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|2
|1
|2
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|2
|1
|2
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|1
|2
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|1
|2
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|7
|0
|1
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|8
|0
|2
Game Schedule for November 22, 2022 at 7 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Spencer
|Leschishin
|Chiupka
|Parsons
|Bussineau
|Amos
|Mathias
|Bonitzke
