Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – November 15

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 2 2
AMOS, Tracy 2 1 1
CHIUPKA, Lorna 2 1 2
LESCHISHIN, Barb 2 1 2
MATHIAS, Danette 2 1 2
SPENCER, Diane 2 1 2
BONITZKE, Wendy 7 0 1
PARSONS, Rochelle 8 0 2

 

Game Schedule for November 22, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Spencer Leschishin Chiupka Parsons
Bussineau Amos Mathias Bonitzke
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*