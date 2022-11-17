CSC Nouvelon – CUPE notice of full strike action Monday, November 21, 2022

November 17, 2022

Subject: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Strike

Dear parent or guardian,

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) issued a notice of full strike action on Monday, November 21, 2022 if a new contractual agreement is not reached by then with the Ontario government. Within the CSC Nouvelon, this union represents janitorial and maintenance staff. All CSC Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools will remain open on Monday, November 21.

To ensure the health and safety of students and staff members, CSC Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students starting Tuesday, November 22, and until further notice.

All Kindergarten to grade 12 students will move to remote virtual asynchronous learning on Tuesday, November 22, followed by synchronous virtual learning starting on Wednesday, November 23. Teachers will communicate with students and families through the Students’ Portal (Portail élèves) and the Parents’ Portal (Portail parents) to inform them of the upcoming steps. In the event of an agreement between CUPE and the provincial government, students will pursue their learning in person.

In addition, we recommend that parents contact the childcare services at their child’s school to verify if it will be open. Community and extracurricular activities that were planned to be held in our schools before or after school hours are canceled.

Rest assured that the health and safety of students and staff members remains the priority and that all measures will be in place to minimize the impact of the strike on students, maintain the continuity of programs and services and ensure the proper unfolding.

We will keep you informed of the situation via the Parents’ Portal or the CSC Nouvelon Facebook page.

Please accept, dear parents, guardians, the expression of our most distinguished feelings.

Sincerely,

Paul E. Henry, OStJ, CD, EAO, M.Éd., ECCM

Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer

c.c. School board trustees

Management team