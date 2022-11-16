East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after complaint

On November 14, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Spine Road Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported a possible impaired driver with a child in the vehicle being operated on Spine Road. A vehicle description and license plate were provided to police. The red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was located a short time later and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Matthew HODGSON, 36 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 6, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.