Morning News – November 10

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain changing to freezing rain or ice pellets this afternoon. Rain near Lake Superior. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northeast 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 1 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Freezing rain or ice pellets ending overnight then cloudy with 60% chance of ice pellets. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Rain near Lake Superior early this evening. Ice pellet amount 2 cm over higher terrain. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.
It looks to be a challenging day for travel:
- Freezing Rain Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville)
- Rainfall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)
- Freezing Rain Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)
- Winter weather travel advisory (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)
- Hazardous winter precipitation tonight (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)
News Tidbits:
- the Federal government announced $2.5 million in Sudbury on Wednesday to support shelter beds and studio units.
- The Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund is again providing $500 million to 389 of Ontario’s 444 municipalities. Wawa will receive with $1,537,000, equivalent to $944 per household.
- Mattel & TerraCycle has set up a partnership with Walmart where any brand of toy, including board games; paper, cardboard, metal, rigid plastic and wood toys; action figures; dolls; and plush toys and any packaging can be recycled. Eligible toys and packaging collected in connection with this program will be recovered through TerraCycle, for the purpose of recycling and keeping these materials out of the landfill. The SSM Ontario Walmart is posted as a participating location.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, to make an announcement at 11:00 a.m. in Bradford.
