MARCHAND, Richard

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my last family member, my brother Richard. Rick was born in White River, August 5th, 1951 to Paul and Eugenie Marchand and died October 9th, 2022 peacefully at home in his sleep. He is survived by his brother, Larry (Donalda) Marchand of Elmvale, ON. Rick will be greatly missed, but we take comfort knowing that he is reunited with Mom, Dad, Jerome, Ralph and Greg.

Rick will be remembered also by his nieces, Elisa and Michelle, nephews David, Paul and Greg and many cousins, especially Keith Belisle who was always ready to help how ever he could.

We wish to also thank Julia Kozak, Betty (Robert) Cormier and Mary (Gunther) Droszio along with Gilles Gendron who over the years cared for Rick like family. And to all the caring people in the community who asked how Ricky was doing, we can’t thank you enough. Rick lived his life to the fullest and never let his pain define him. His greatest joy was getting to witness the beauty of nature and dropping a line into a good fishing hole. It has been said that the waters from the surrounding rivers flowed through his veins. Much like his Dad, he was White River through and through. He is loved and will be greatly missed.

Masses will be held for Ricky at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Elmvale on Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at 5:00 pm and at St. Basil’s Church in White River at a later date next summer. A special thank you to Donald A. Roffey for the use of this great photo of Ricky.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.