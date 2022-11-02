Northern Ontario Black Economic Empowerment Program (NOBEEP) receives $1.15 million in funding from FedNor

Through the Afro-Heritage Association of Sudbury (AHA), the Northern Ontario Black Economic Empowerment Program (NOBEEP), received $1.15 million in funding from FedNor. This fund is to aid NOBEEP in supporting Black-owned businesses in Northern Ontario in their efforts to start up and scale up as well as to create jobs to contribute to the overall economic development of the North.

The program launched on the 20th of July, 2022, and its staff has been working to connect clients to resources they need to either start or grow their businesses. With the goal of not reinventing the wheel, NOBEEP intends to leverage the existing resources in the North by establishing strong partnerships with organizations and utilizing a referral system to connect clients to necessary services.

NOBEEP is looking to engage with five groups of people, namely clients, partners, sponsors, mentors, and volunteers.

Clients are individuals or organizations that want to enlist the help of NOBEEP.

are individuals or organizations that want to enlist the help of NOBEEP. Partners are individuals or organizations that want to collaborate with NOBEEP for service delivery.

are individuals or organizations that want to collaborate with NOBEEP for service delivery. Sponsors are individuals or organizations that want to provide NOBEEP with financial resources.

are individuals or organizations that want to provide NOBEEP with financial resources. Mentors are individuals that want to join NOBEEPs confidential mentorship program in order to provide clients with one-on-one support as they navigate their chosen venture. And finally

are individuals that want to join NOBEEPs confidential mentorship program in order to provide clients with one-on-one support as they navigate their chosen venture. And finally Volunteers, these are individuals who are willing to offer NOBEEP their help on a needed basis.

To stay informed on NOBEEP activities, including upcoming events, subscribe to their monthly newsletter via the link below:

https://nobeep.ca/subscribe/

To contact the NOBEEP, send them an email at [email protected] or pay them a visit at 73 Elm Street, Sudbury. Their office is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.