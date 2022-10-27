Métis Nation of Ontario supports NOSM University students with $515k bursary

The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) is providing an endowment of $515,000 to NOSM University, Canada’s first independent medical university.

The endowment will fund a bursary program for Métis students pursuing their MD at NOSM University and is being matched by the FDC Foundation.

“As the government representing Métis in Ontario, we are proud to do what we can to encourage academic and skills development, helping citizens of the Métis Nation of Ontario achieve their goals,” said MNO President Margaret Froh. “This bursary will enable Métis citizens to play a role in the future of medicine in Ontario—a profession Métis people have been under-represented in for far too long.”

This MNO funding will support up to six Métis students annually beginning this year at a minimum of $5,000 per year.

“NOSM University aims to represent the diversity of students in Northern Ontario by recruiting applicants directly from our local communities,” says Dr. Sarita Verma, President, Vice Chancellor, Dean and CEO of NOSM University. “We are grateful to the Métis Nation of Ontario for its support and encouragement of Indigenous students and the confidence they have shown in NOSM University as we continue our work to improve health outcomes for Northern Ontarians.”

“As Métis students, we bring cultural understandings of health from our own lived experiences,” said Provisional Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario (PCMNO) Post-Secondary Representative Hannah Bazinet. “Encouraging students to share that insight will make way for a more equitable future.”

NOSM University was established to address critical physician shortages in Northern Ontario. In 2011, the MNO and NOSM University signed an agreement to collaborate closely on several initiatives including improving the provision of medical programming that is culturally and linguistically appropriate to Métis people.

Applications to NOSM University’s MD program are completed through Ontario Medical School Application Service, which will open mid-July annually. The deadline for application is the first week of October, for admission in September of the following year. MNO citizens who are enrolled at NOSM University are eligible to apply for this bursary.