École Saint Nom de Jésus students benefit from musical learning experience

Oct 19, 2022 at 09:10

Students at École Saint Name of Jesus School (Hornepayne) had a great visit last week! Two presenters from the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra joined them to present an enriching music workshop. Students were able to manipulate instruments as well as explore music and phonological awareness through listening activities, nursery rhymes and instrument accompaniment. The rich and explicit vocabulary in French used during this workshop promoted auditory perception, memory development and motor skills. What a great learning experience!

