École St-Joseph students and staff mobilize to clean up Dubreuilville

At the end of September, students and school staff at École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville) participated in a community clean-up initiative led by Alamos Gold Inc. and the Municipality of Dubreuilville. The students joined several members of the community who mobilized to contribute to this great activity. Their goal was to sensitize the whole community to the importance of maintaining a clean, green and waste-free environment. Congratulations to the École St-Joseph school community for their great participation
