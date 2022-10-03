Sault Ste. Marie Office facing Charges in 2021 Incident with Bicyclist

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe that a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer committed criminal offences in relation to an incident that occurred in September of 2021. As a result, Director Martino has caused charges to be laid against the officer.

The SIU investigation determined that in the early hours of Sept. 24, 2021, a 30-year-old man was riding his electric bicycle on Beverly Street when he sustained a serious injury.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Cst Bradley Nickle is facing the following charges under the Criminal Code:

One count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm contrary to s. 320.13(2); and

One count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm contrary to s. 221

Cst Nickle is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 426 Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie on Oct. 31, 2022.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, the Director of the SIU must