Have you filled out the 5-Year Wawa Tourism Plan Survey?

The Municipality of Wawa is developing a Five-Year Tourism Plan and needs your input. A resident and business survey begins today and requires your participation to ensure a community driven tourism strategy is developed that results in actions to improve Wawa’s future tourism development.

Please share your views on what makes Wawa a great place for visitors and tourists by completing an on-line or paper survey between now and Friday, October 14, 2022. Feedback collected will help Bannikin Tourism Consultants create a new Five-Year Tourism Plan for approval by Council in March 2023.

The tourism survey contains up to 19 questions and should take no more than 10-15 minutes to complete. The survey will close on Friday 14 October and is completely confidential.

To complete the tourism survey on-line, please go to:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MOW-IndustryResidentSurvey

To obtain a paper copy or assistance, please contact Jessie Labonte at 705-856-2244 ex. 232 or visit the Town Hall at 40 Broadway Avenue, the Wawa Tourist Centre or the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre Pro-Shop to pick-up a copy.

Please complete a tourism survey before October 14th and help to build an action plan for the future of tourism in Wawa. Thank you for your participation.

