October events celebrate Healthy Workplace Month

To celebrate Healthy Workplace Month, Workplace Safety North (WSN) is hosting free in-person mental health training sessions in October throughout northern Ontario.

Participants can choose from either a half-day session on mental health awareness, or a full day session specifically designed for people in leadership roles.

Local WSN Health and Safety Specialists – Lindsay Digby, Elisha Malette, and Adrienne Allam – who are also certified Psychological Health and Safety Advisors with the Canadian Mental Health Association, will host the sessions in Sudbury, Timmins, and Thunder Bay.

“These essential mental health sessions are designed for workers, supervisors, and employers,” says Elisha Malette, WSN Health and Safety Specialist and certified Psychological Health and Safety Advisor, “and provide a strong foundation for each person’s workplace mental health journey.

“The last couple of years have been really difficult,” says Malette. “I highly recommend people take the time to learn more about mental health, especially in the workplace. Since the pandemic, the conversation around mental health has really opened up, and the opportunity to continue that conversation in person makes for effective learning,” adds Malette. “I’m looking forward to hosting the Timmins sessions on October 26 and 27.”

“The Mental Health 101 training explores how your role in the workplace has the power to effect the well-being of those around you,” says Lindsay Digby, WSN Health and Safety Specialist and certified Psychological Health and Safety Advisor. “In the session, you’ll learn about the mental health continuum, stress response, personal action plans, and identify steps we can all take to help stamp out the stigma around us. I’m excited to be kicking off these sessions on October 12 and 13 in Sudbury.”

“The workplace mental health leadership training covers mental health awareness as well as the concept of psychological health and safety in the workplace and what makes a psychologically safe leader,” says Adrienne Allam, WSN Health and Safety Specialist and certified Psychological Health and Safety Advisor. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at the sessions in Thunder Bay on October 26 and 27.”

Participants have the option to attend either a half-day or a full day of training. Workplace Safety North encourages those in a supervisor, manager, or senior level role, to participate in the full-day training. Sessions are limited to 20 participants, so people are encouraged to act quickly to reserve their place.

Participants who complete the post-training survey will also receive a complimentary mental health awareness hoodie from Workplace Safety North.