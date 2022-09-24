MORRIS, Doris Rose (nee Donaldson)

August 11, 1924 – September 9, 2022

It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Doris Rose Morris (nee Donaldson) on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the age of 98. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Doris is survived by her children; Allan Morris (Marie), Linda Morris, and Colin Morris (Cathy), her sister; Eileen West, grandchildren; Domenic Niro (Jessica), Katelyn McCue (Nick), Marco Niro (Nicola), and Paul Morris (Melody) and great-grandchildren; Avery, Bennett, and Brooklyn, Step-Grandmother to Jerry, Michael, and Tylor Sisson and their families. She is also survived by cousins, Winn Mills and John Bushnell, nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband Thomas Jobson Morris, son Paul Morris and sister May Ager.

Doris was born in London, England, to Charlotte and Fredrick Donaldson. During WWII Doris joined the WAAF (Women’s Auxillary Air Force) and was trained as a cook. The family moved to Canada in 1954 beginning their lives in Saskatchewan, and in 1956 they moved to Wawa, Ontario where they met many friends and enjoyed raising their children in a small town atmosphere. Doris worked at the first Tourist Information Center in Wawa, and then later in the Post Office. In 1970, the family moved to Sault Ste. Marie and upon retirement from the Post Office in the Soo Doris moved to Calgary. Doris loved to travel, curl, lawn bowl, camp, play cards, and dance, and was a long-time member of Eastern Star.

Doris will be interred in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Family and Friends are invited for a come and go to celebrate Doris’ life at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East 705-759-2522) on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Morris family.