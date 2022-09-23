Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – OPP Locate Missing Canoer

On September 17, 2022 at 8:34 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a marine call on Ruth Lake, approximately 15 kilometres south of Chapleau. Reports indicated a male had gone out in a canoe and had not returned. Police attended the scene and located an overturned canoe on the lake.

On September 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), a body was recovered from Ruth Lake. The deceased has been identified as 74-year-old Doug LYNN from Chapleau.

Cause of death remains unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

