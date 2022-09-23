Fall in Love with Maple at an Ontario sugarbush Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2022

The Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association (OMSPA) is pleased to announce the return of Fall in Love with Maple for its second year. This event was launched for the first time in 2021 and public response was so positive this event will now become an annual offering for maple syrup lovers.

Running from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, Fall in Love with Maple includes participating sugarbushes from 23 locations across Ontario and is an invitation for people to get out and see the fall colours in some of the most beautiful locations in the province.

“We are so excited to be hosting this event again in 2022,” Leann Thompson, Chair of the OMSPA Maple Weekend working group said. “When the leaves change colours in fall it transforms a sugarbush into an amazing explosion of colour and we are excited to share that experience with others.”

Hosted by OMSPA, Fall in Love with Maple is a celebration of the Canadian tradition of maple syrup production, and features two weekends of activities and specials at participating maple syrup producers across the province. This fun, free, family-friendly event will run daily on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. *Participating sugarbushes may limit their participation to specific weekends or days and visitors are encouraged to check the website before heading out.

Visitors to participating sugarbushes can expect to experience the best of fall, like vibrant foliage featuring brilliant shades of gold, orange, and red. The event will feature guided or unguided trail walks, outdoor activities, and chatting one-on-one with the maple syrup producers who make this sweet liquid gold. While at the sugarbush, visitors are encouraged to stock up on maple syrup for fall recipes.

In 2022 there will be more than 20 producers taking part in Fall in Love with Maple with participants from Algoma, Algonquin & District, Eastern Area, Lanark & District, Quinte & District, Simcoe & District, Southwestern Area and Waterloo-Wellington.

A list of participating maple syrup producers is available on the Ontario Maple website, along with further details about specials and activities. Editor’s Note: Hogan’s Homestead in Goulais River is the closest maple syrup provider to Wawa.

As the official voice of sugar makers in the province, OMSPA represents approximately 600 maple syrup producers from across the province, who are committed to producing a high-quality product for consumers to enjoy. Members are involved with a wide range of activities organized at the provincial level or through one of the 11 local chapters located across the maple producing areas of Ontario.