Fun and learning at École Saint-Joseph

Grade 4 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) used their problem solving skills in oral communication as well as teamwork to accomplish various objectives. In small groups, they completed puzzles and built a spaghetti tower and pyramids with beakers. In addition, students participated in small games that required the encouragement of their group and even had the chance to compete in a friendly Connect 4 tournament. Fun and learning go hand-in-hand at École Saint Joseph!