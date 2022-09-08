Superior East CFDC – Business Transition Loan
- To assist the transition of business ownership.
- The business must be in existence for a minimum of one year.
- Interest only payments for first 6 months, regular payments for the remaining term.
CALL 705-856-1105,
EMAIL [email protected],
OR VISIT US IN PERSON AT 14 GANLEY STREET IN WAWA!
