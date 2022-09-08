Breaking News

Superior East CFDC – Business Transition Loan

Superior East CFDC – Business Transition Loan

 

  • To assist the transition of business ownership.
  • The business must be in existence for a minimum of one year.
  • Interest only payments for first 6 months, regular payments for the remaining term.

 

CALL 705-856-1105,
EMAIL [email protected],
OR VISIT US IN PERSON AT 14 GANLEY STREET IN WAWA!

Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*