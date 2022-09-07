East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after traffic stop

On September 2, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a possible impaired driver complaint on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported a female driver who looked to be impaired in a silver and black pick-up truck. The vehicle licence plate and last known direction of travel was also provided. Police located the pick-up truck a short time later on Highway 108 which was operating in an erratic manner. A subsequent traffic stop was conducted and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. It was also learned the driver was suspended and the pick-up was taken without the owner’s permission. The driver was arrested and assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE).

Andrea MACDONALD, 31 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent, contrary to section 335(1) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Novice Driver – Presence of Drug, contrary to section 44.2(4) of the HTA

Fail to Have Insurance Card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 11, 2022.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.