Annual AlgomaTrad Staff Concert Extravaganza, Thursday, August 11

The 19th Annual Algoma Traditional Music, Dance, and Heritage Arts Family Camp is pleased to announce its renowned annual Staff Concert, featuring nationally and internationally recognized performers from across Canada is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Grounds in Richards Landing. Admission is on a sliding scale of $20-$30; children 12 and under are free. Pay by cash at the door or purchase by credit card online. Please bring your own chair or blanket!

The AlgomaTrad Family Camp is an inspiring week of inclusive and all-ages/levels workshops, concerts, and heritage arts that takes place at the AlgomaTrad Centre, 1249 F&G Line on St. Joseph Island. The Camp runs from Monday evening, Aug.8, to Sunday morning, Aug. 14. Check out complete information about AlgomaTrad 2022 on this website. While registration is now closed to full-time campers, there are positions open for day camper programs by emailing the organizers at [email protected]

Over 15 workshop instructors from across Canada will lead workshops in a wide array of options, including fiddle, bagpipes, ukulele, piano, guitar, tin whistle, singing, mandolin, Irish Set Dancing, and step-dancing, to name a few. Immersive heritage craft and art workshops will include artist and community arts facilitator Miranda Bouchard (artistic director of Thinking Rock Community Arts), fibre and natural dye artist Tuija Hansen, blacksmith Denis Frechette, and Basketmaking with Johnny Suderman, and artscapes, storytelling, and theatre for children with Shifra Cooper.

The Annual AlgomaTrad Staff Concert Extravaganza will feature an incredible evening of music by all the award-winning and renowned staff members who are attending the Camp. Bios and pictures of the performers can be seen here.

Campers and the public alike are invited to take part in the Annual AlgomaTrad Family Camp Auction occurring ONLINE all week, which raises funds for the Nicholas Missere Bursary. This bursary fund, created in 2004 in memory of a local St. Joseph Island youth fiddler, helps to make AlgomaTrad events and workshops more accessible for families and individuals throughout the year. Information and links to the auction will be available soon on the website.

AlgomaTrad is a charitable organization dedicated to building an inclusive and joyful multi-generational community through music, dance, art, and heritage craft traditions. AlgomaTrad is currently developing the year-round, environmentally-sustainable AlgomaTrad Centre on St. Joseph Island.