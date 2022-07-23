East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Disturbance

On July 20, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance-related occurrence at an apartment on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported a person creating an excessive loud noise and yelling obscenities from their apartment window. When police attended to speak with the person, they were uncooperative and threatened officers. The person was subsequently arrested and charged.

Keith GOFENKO, 50 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Two Counts), contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Causing a Disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 6, 2022.